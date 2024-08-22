Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,668 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.69. 64,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.