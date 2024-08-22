Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,799 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EW traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 373,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,059. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

