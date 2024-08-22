Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $558,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MetLife by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after buying an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,468,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after acquiring an additional 108,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. 392,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

