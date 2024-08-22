Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in American Electric Power by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,756. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

View Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.