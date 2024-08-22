Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.8 %

FCN traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.06. 6,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.81. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI Consulting

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.