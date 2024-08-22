Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 123 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,198,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $306,111,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,708 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.57. 28,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,878. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.91.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

