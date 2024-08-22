Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 47,209 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.7% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,236,975. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

