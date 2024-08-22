Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.80. 143,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $190.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

