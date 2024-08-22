Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,809,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,505,000 after acquiring an additional 80,075 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,268 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,844,000 after acquiring an additional 406,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

