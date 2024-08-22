Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,089 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.7% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.50. 11,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,345. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

