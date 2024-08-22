Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,243,740,000 after buying an additional 346,474 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $682,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after purchasing an additional 601,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $523,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.54. 148,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $157.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

