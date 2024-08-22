Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,011 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. 450,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,548,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

