Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,469 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,813,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.35.

Humana Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.05. 36,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

