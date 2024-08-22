Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,440 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 48.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after buying an additional 2,306,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,478,000 after buying an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in AMETEK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,051,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $589,098,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.82. 53,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,583. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AME. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

