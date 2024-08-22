Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,010 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,735,000 after purchasing an additional 495,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pure Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,664,000 after acquiring an additional 160,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,234,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,470,000 after purchasing an additional 249,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $62.38. 134,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.65.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

