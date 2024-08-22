Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.17. 24,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,462. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.