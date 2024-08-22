Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Paychex by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 142,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,573. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

