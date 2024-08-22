Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 154.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.93. 3,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,828. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $177.07 and a one year high of $246.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 38.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

