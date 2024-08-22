Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after buying an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NEM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.19. 463,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,802,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $52.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

