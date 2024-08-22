Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 71.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 394,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $88.75.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

