Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $196,358,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,562,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after buying an additional 178,306 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,478,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,035,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $480.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.01.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

