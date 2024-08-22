Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $408,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 403,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.66. 55,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,158. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

