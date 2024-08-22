Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $436,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $801,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.2 %

IBKR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.63. 67,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

