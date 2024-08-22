Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $444,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 245,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.