Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $481,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Graco Trading Down 0.2 %

GGG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 60,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

