Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $496,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.10. 32,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.09. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

