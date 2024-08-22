Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $521,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.89. 37,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,788. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.95.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

