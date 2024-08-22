Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $527,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,350 shares of company stock worth $2,353,715. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

