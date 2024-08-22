Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $531,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.71. 114,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average of $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

