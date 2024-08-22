Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $621,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,219,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $7,377,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Read Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $425.42. 12,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $429.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.