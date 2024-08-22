Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2,849.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 124,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Old Republic International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Old Republic International by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,590,000 after purchasing an additional 876,872 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Old Republic International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $34.98.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

