Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 58.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $480.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,395. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.17 and a 200 day moving average of $456.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,581,792 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

