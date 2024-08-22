Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 527,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after buying an additional 70,257 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,095. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

BKR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $34.46. 769,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,432,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

