Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $595,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,750,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $815.03. 11,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $785.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $796.20. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

