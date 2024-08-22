Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,890,000 after buying an additional 38,235 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.94. 18,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $218.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.37.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $216.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.12.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

