Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,574 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.76. The company had a trading volume of 100,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,052. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,986 shares of company stock worth $2,545,726. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

