Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,982 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,827,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.15. 52,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,246. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

