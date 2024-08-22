Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $224,137,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,331,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after buying an additional 289,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2,178.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 224,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI remained flat at $76.36 on Thursday. 35,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,712. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $80.37.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

