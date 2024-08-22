Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,312.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,552. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,271.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,246.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,422.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total transaction of $16,401,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,639,928.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company's stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

