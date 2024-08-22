Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Down 0.0 %

XPO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.20. 25,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $130.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

