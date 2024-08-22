Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,413 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Nucor by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

