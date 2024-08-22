Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,139 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Exelon by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Exelon by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 416,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 171,854 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock remained flat at $37.87 during midday trading on Thursday. 352,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.