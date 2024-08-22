Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,883,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $4.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,406. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

