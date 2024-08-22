Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,496 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $252.05. 66,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,856. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

