Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after buying an additional 533,910 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $60,424,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $30,708,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9,571.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OC traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $162.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,327. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.87. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,258 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

