Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RPM International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 44,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.84 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average of $112.21.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

