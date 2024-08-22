Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,404 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,404 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $1,471,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,407 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,172,242 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 426,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,528. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.