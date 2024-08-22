Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,840 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 79,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.09 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

