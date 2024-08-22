Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,589 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,649. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

