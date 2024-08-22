Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 392,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

